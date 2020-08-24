 Skip to main content
Reynolds, Ernst will speak at convention
Joni Ernst portrait NEW 020720
U.S. Senate Photographic Studio Renee Bouchard

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at this week's Republican National Convention.

Reynolds' campaign said Sunday the Iowa Republican will address the convention remotely on Tuesday and doesn't plan to attend the event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GOP officials in Charlotte are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session Monday.

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is also scheduled to speak to the convention on Wednesday.

Felon Voting Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a ceremony Aug. 5 at the Statehouse in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
