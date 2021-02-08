Reynolds did not consult public health department before lifting COVID-19 restrictions, agency director says

“It took my breath away for a moment,” said Lindsay James, a Democratic state lawmaker from Dubuque, who was on Monday morning’s public health briefing. “It is absolutely mind-boggling to me that the governor didn’t consult her own public health experts when making such a major public health decision for our state. This is not a small decision; this is a major decision.”

Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, eliminating most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread. Her latest update ended a requirement that people wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes; lifted a cap on the number of customers businesses like restaurants and bars could have at the same time, as well as social distancing requirements; and lifted a cap on the number of people who can gather in public.

Reynolds’ decision to cease mitigation strategies came at a time when COVID-19 numbers have been steadily decreasing in Iowa, but also as the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been among the slowest in the country, a new and more contagious strain of the virus has been detected here, and the state has ordered K-12 schools to offer in-person instruction to all students.