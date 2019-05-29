DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Tuesday “it makes sense” to ban the use of hand-held devices while driving.
“That seems like probably the next natural step to take,” said Reynolds, noting the Legislature made texting-while-driving a secondary offense and then upgraded it to a primary offense to curb distracted driving.
The governor made the comments after signing a proclamation designating this as “end distracted driving week” with law officers and other public safety officials looking on. In 2017, officials reported Iowa had 1,207 crashes and 10 deaths attributed to distracted driving, with texting and talking on cellphones the leading factors, she said.
“I see it all the time. People know it’s wrong, but they still do it,” said Sgt. Nathan Ludwig of the Iowa State Patrol. He said troopers have less often had cause to write the $100 citations from Jan. 1 to Memorial Day — 331 versus 450 for the same period last year — yet all crashes are up, topping 2,100 this year compared with 2,066 for the same roughly five-month period last year.
You have free articles remaining.
“Just because we’re not stopping the cars and writing the citations for doing it doesn’t mean people have stopped doing it, because crashes have gone up,” said Ludwig. “Get in your car and do the one thing, and that is drive.”
According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 18 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands prohibit all drivers from using hand-held cellphones. All are primary enforcement laws — an officer may cite a driver for using a hand-held device without any other traffic offense also taking place.
Currently, Iowa and 47 other states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands ban text messaging for all drivers and all but three have primary enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.