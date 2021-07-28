Reynolds again urges vaccinations

CDC data indicates nearly half of Iowa’s 99 counties are facing substantial or high COVID-19 spread. Over a million people are expected to attend the Iowa State Fair next month, where there are no mask or vaccine requirements.

“We’re telling people to get vaccinated, first and foremost. I’ve been very clear about that. That is the best defense to COVID. Availability is not an issue,” said Reynolds, who noted Iowa has a “pretty good” record with 65% of residents 18 and up having received at least one shot.

In May, Reynolds signed a bill into law that forbids Iowa schools from imposing mask mandates on students and staff, and now says she is concerned the new CDC guidelines will lead to a federal mask mandate for schools. The CDC recommended that students, teachers and staff mask up in class regardless of vaccine status or level of community spread — but said students nonetheless should be in schools this fall

During his weekly teleconference with Iowa reporters, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed concern over “these conflicting opinions” from the CDC that are creating “reluctance and kind of some negative reaction.”

When the CDC issued its new guidance affecting about half the nation’s counties, “they don’t tell you why,” he said.

“It’d be good if they would give this data that’s so important backing up because they don’t have the credibility they ought to have,” Grassley said. “I don’t have any reason not to say they’re a credible organization, and that they do use science. But they sure have poor public relations.”

