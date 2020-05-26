Revenue estimating panel to meet before Iowa legislators return

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Before Iowa legislators go back into session June 3, a panel that advises lawmakers on the state’s financial health will meet to consider the impact of the coronavirus.

The Revenue Estimating Conference will have a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Friday. It will be live-streamed on the Legislative Services Agency’s YouTube channel.

More information and a link will be posted early next week, Holly Lyons, of the agency’s fiscal services division, announced Wednesday.

The three members of the Revenue Estimating Conference are Lyons; David Roederer, director of the Iowa Department of Management; and David Underwood, a retired chief financial officer from Mason City.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders encouraged the REC to meet before lawmakers resume their session. Although Iowa is carrying a surplus and the state reserve accounts are filled, lawmakers want an update on the financial picture in light of the coronavirus-related changes since mid-March.

When the REC met in March, it predicted state tax collections would grow by $76.1 million above the current expectation to nearly $8.091 billion for the current year.