Returning lawmakers to craft new state budget

“Our goal is to minimize the amount of time that members have to not only be in the chamber but be in Des Moines as well,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford. “I’m not going to lay a specific date out there, but it’s not going to be a situation where we complete what would have been the rest of session as far as that many days would have existed when we left here. It will be an abbreviated schedule but I won’t make a prediction on how long.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said he hoped Republicans who have majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House will already have a fiscal 2021 state budget agreement when they gavel in Wednesday.

Given the economic turmoil that has both temporarily and permanently shuttered businesses, idled workers and revamped government, Whitver said he expected a $7.752 billion “status quo” state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 could be a best-case scenario.

But that still will require cuts in some areas to accommodate plans to boost state aid to K-12 schools by 2.3 percent and fund commitments to Medicaid, child-care and children’s health insurance, mental health, water quality improvements and other funding priorities from a shrinking pool of tax revenue.