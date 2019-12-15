CEDAR FALLS — Two retirement community development projects will be considered when the City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday.
A 121-unit senior living building is planned for 8.66 acres along Algonquin Drive and an extended Loren Drive across the street from Greenhill Park. Nelson Construction & Development of Des Moines is proposing the facility, which would be managed by Minnesota-based Ecumen.
The council is being asked to approve preliminary and final plats for the property, Greenhill Village Estates, and the mixed use zone site plan for Green Hill Village.
Twelve patio home units are planned for 7.9 acres near West 12th Street and Union Road, the initial component of 55-plus dwellings planned for a second New Aldaya Lifescapes campus. Sonoma Drive would be extended east from Union Road with homes built along the intersecting street, Keagles Crossing, planned for the property.
The council is being asked to approve the final plat in the first addition of the 42-acre Terraces at West Glen development.
Public hearings on three private development agreements and a petition to renew the College Hill self-supported municipal improvement district will also be on the agenda.
The SSMID includes three blocks of College Street, a block of Olive Street, and cross streets between 20th and 23rd streets. The designation would maintain an extra levy of $2.75 per $1,000 of net taxable property value for retail business owners over the next five years, with funds used for the College Hill Partnership’s administrative and support costs.
On two redevelopments of Main Street properties, owners are seeking a 100% rebate of tax increments over five years. Prestige WW LLC is investing at least $350,000 to redevelop 203-205 Main St. River Place Properties II LC is investing at least $7.45 million to redevelop 302 Main St.
A $1.43 million 27,500 square foot storage and office facility being constructed at Viking Road and Production Drive by The Vault LLC is seeking partial property tax exemptions starting at 75% and dropping to 15% by year five.
Prior to the meeting, a 5 p.m. reception will be held for outgoing council members and Mayor Jim Brown. The reception and meeting are at City Hall, 220 Clay St.
