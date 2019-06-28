CEDAR FALLS — New large residential projects for retirement residences for NewAldaya Lifescapes and Western Home Communities were outlined during Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
NewAldaya Lifescapes is requesting approval to build on six lots on a 239-acre plat of land. The plan includes 25 single-family units, 22 twin units, one two-story condo-style living facility with an estimated 22 units and a larger three-story condo-style facility with 40 to 44 units on the six lots near the southeast corner of West 12th Street and Union Road, said Millisa Tierney, NewAldaya CEO.
“We wouldn’t be building it all at one time,” Tierney said. “This is a phased development.”
In March, the Cedar Falls City Council approved a rezoning and land use request to allow NewAldaya to create a community campus for residents 55 years and older.
“The intent is to split the northeast 42.35 acres for the proposed housing development,” according to city documents. “The remaining 196 acres is identified as an out lot for future rezoning and platting development.”
“We have closed on the land,” Tierney said. “We estimate we would have capacity for up to 130 new residents at the facility.”
Tierney said they want to begin construction this year.
During the rezoning process there was a lot of concern about storm water management. Jon Biederman, a civil engineer with Fehr Graham Engineering and David Sturch, Cedar Falls planner, on Wednesday addressed those concerns.
“We have to meet the city requirements for storm water management,” Biederman said. “We feel ultimately there will be 30% reduction in peak runoff rate just from what we’re doing.”
Biederman is basing his claim on a storm water management report reviewed by city staff, he said.
No one spoke in opposition to the development. The commission plans to vote on the plan at its July meeting.
The commission also approved plans by the Western Home Communities for another phase of condominium/villa development along the south side of Prairie View Road. The plan includes 18 lots for 18 retirement two-unit condos, similar to those recently created on Caraway Lane.
Western Home wants to expand its south main campus located near the corner of Prairie View Road and Prairie Parkway. The addition will be on Caraway Lane, Savory Lane and Lemongrass Drive and extend those streets.
The Western Home proposal moves on to the Cedar Falls City Council for a vote.
