WATERLOO — A retired firefighter is seeking a seat on the Waterloo City Council.
Dave Boesen, 62, has announced his plans to run in the Nov. 5 municipal election for the at-large council seat currently held by three-term incumbent Steve Schmitt.
“I was able to raise a family here and have enjoyed all that Waterloo has given me,” Boesen said. “Now that I’m retired, I feel it’s time for me to give back to my city and community that has done so much for me and my family.”
Boesen was born and raised in Waterloo, graduating from Central High School, and worked for Deere and Co. as a plant electrician before being hired by Waterloo Fire Rescue.
He was a paramedic from 1986 through 2012 and also worked as the fire investigator and arson K-9 handler during the last 10 years of his fire career. Boesen graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 1997, served as fire marshal in 2002, and was appointed as a battalion chief in 1997.
He retired from the fire department in 2012 but returned to work as the property/evidence coordinator for the Waterloo Police Department until 2018.
“Working for the city for 34 years, I believe I bring a different perspective to the council,” Boesen said. “Throughout my career at the fire department I’ve had the opportunity to work with all city departments, business and industry.”
Boesen said his goal would be to “maintain city services that promote a safe and prosperous Waterloo where people want to work, live and raise a family with the least impact to the taxpayer as possible.”
He supports growth throughout the city, including infill areas.
“If we want Waterloo to grow and stop the flight of business and industry to the west we need to invest in this city and not continue to cut services in an attempt to attract new and existing business,” he said.
Boesen also said he supports fully staffing public safety departments, including funding to keep all fire stations open 365 days a year.
His platform also includes a comprehensive plan to fix city infrastructure, continued growth in leisure services amenities, and supporting the library so it doesn’t lose accreditation.
“The continued growth and expansion of our downtown housing stock as well as entertainment venues will be vital in attracting people that want to live, work, and play here,” he added.
Boesen was chosen as Iowa EMS Instructor of the Year, Waterloo Fire Rescue Haz-Mat Technician of the Year, and Black Hawk County EMS Person of the Year during his career. He was also a member of several statewide public safety organizations.
Boesen and his wife, Robin, have been married 39 years and have three adult children and five grandsons.
