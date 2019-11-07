{{featured_button_text}}

JESUP -- Jesup’s mayor was replaced by the challenger who tried replacing him in the last election.

Mayor Larry Thompson, 69, who runs a manufacturing business, received just 259 votes. Challenger Chris Even, 41, Evansdale's wastewater foreman, garnered 525 votes.

Even told The Courier he was running on a platform to bring more resident involvement in city meetings and more quality of life improvements.

In the crowded at-large race, council members Dawn Vogel, Richard Mott and Russ Solomon also were replaced, garnering 306, 277 and 207 votes, respectively. In their places will be top vote-getters Craig Wright, Curtis Schares and David Bishop, who received 501, 411 and 332 votes, respectively, in the unofficial tally. Challenger Rick Deitrick picked up 170 votes.

We will update this story.

 

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

