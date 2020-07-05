Resilience contract returns to Cedar Falls council again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A consulting firm agreement approved in May is returning to the City Council Monday after a previous effort to reconsider the decision fell short.

An $87,500 contract had been approved in a split vote with Perkins & Will of Minneapolis to help Cedar Falls develop a resilience, or sustainability, plan.

The council meets at 7 p.m. by video conference.

The public can watch the meeting on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

Previously, the effort to discuss reconsideration failed last month when council member Susan deBuhr, one of those who originally voted against it, was absent. The issue is able to return for reconsideration again because of the absence.