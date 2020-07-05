Resilience contract returns to Cedar Falls council again

CEDAR FALLS — A consulting firm agreement approved in May is returning to the City Council Monday after a previous effort to reconsider the decision fell short.
An $87,500 contract had been approved in a split vote with Perkins & Will of Minneapolis to help Cedar Falls develop a resilience, or sustainability, plan.
The council meets at 7 p.m. by video conference.
The public can watch the meeting on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.
Previously, the effort to discuss reconsideration failed last month when council member Susan deBuhr, one of those who originally voted against it, was absent. The issue is able to return for reconsideration again because of the absence.
A series of public hearings are also scheduled for the meeting. The council will hold the hearings and consider approving: plans and cost estimates of the 2020 seal coat and Clay Street Park water quality improvement projects, the annual action plan for Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funding, a private development agreement with Community Bank & Trust and vacation of a storm sewer easement on its property, rezoning property east of Union Road and north of West 27th Street to planned residential district.
In other business, the council will consider approving:
- Preliminary and final plats for the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church addition and a mixed use residential zoning district site plan for expansion of the parking lot.
- Iowa Department of Transportation funding agreements related to reconstruction of Cedar Heights Drive and a number of easement agreements.
A 6 p.m. committee of the whole meeting will also be held by video conference. Council members will hear an update on potential pool partners and a presentation on urban chickens and ducks.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.