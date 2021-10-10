Residents upset by Canfield Road closure as harvest ramps up

BLACK HAWK COUNTY — A major thoroughfare for farmers taking grain to the elevator in Dunkerton is closed for construction through the end of the month, leading to major dust problems for neighbors on nearby gravel roads as drivers take alternate routes.

South Canfield Road between Dubuque Road and Iowa 281/Black Hawk County Road D-20, as well as North Canfield Road/Iowa 281 around Poyner Creek, was closed Sept. 30 by the Iowa Department of Transportation for a concrete pavement patching project on Iowa 281.

The roadway is expected to be closed until the end of October, according to the DOT.

Motorists are being detoured around the area onto county roads C-66 and V-49, but those are “considerably out of the way for farmers” wanting to use the Dunkerton Co-Op Elevator, or from Fairbank to U.S. Highway 20, said Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas.

“This is a very busy road — a main thoroughfare — especially now that harvest is underway,” she said.

As a result, farmers have instead been using gravel roads to get their grain to the elevator, kicking up a lot more dust than neighbors are used to having.

“We’ve been receiving quite a few phone calls about the situation,” Nicholas said.

After talking with the state, the DOT agreed to pay for “one alternate route for dust control,” which will be Barclay from Canfield to North Pilot Grove, Nicholas said. She told supervisors to expect their own phone calls and emails about it over the next few weeks.

“Unfortunately, not every home can get dust control,” she said.

Nicholas said because of the project’s short duration, she didn’t foresee additional dust control routes. A yield sign was put up at North Nesbit Road and East Airline Highway to try and slow traffic from kicking up gravel dust as well.

“The dust — it’s bad. The rock is getting pulverized,” she said. “This rain is definitely helping.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.