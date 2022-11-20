Residents' surveys to help develop Cedar Falls housing needs assessment

CEDAR FALLS — A task force working with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments is seeking input from the city’s residents on housing needs.

The group has been strategizing about ways to improve and broaden living options in Cedar Falls. However, results the task force hopes to gather from a recently released survey will be an essential component in the development of a housing needs assessment.

The survey is available online at tinyurl.com/CFHousing. A paper copy is available by calling (319) 235-0311 or emailing rphillips@inrcog.org.

The survey has no set deadline, but will be available at least through the end of November, according to Brian Schoon, INRCOG’s executive director.

The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation is paying the agency and the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making up to $44,550 to take the lead in developing the assessment. The City Council originally was slated to pay for it, but delayed the funding as part of an effort to slightly reduce the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 property tax hike.

“We’ll use that survey to shape our strategies,” Schoon said. “It’s short, relatively easy to take from a computer, tablet, or smart phone. We have a QR code and a link. It also has a few open-ended questions.”

Black Hawk County remains blue after midterm elections After the midterm, much of Iowa turned red but Black Hawk County remained a hue of blue.

“It’s an opportunity for them to say what they believe about housing, reflect on their own needs and their experiences,” he added. “What do you think about as a resident? What is your perspective?”

An “enthusiastic” task force has been assembled and helped come up with the preliminary strategies.

Its members have “been raring to go” since getting started earlier this year, Schoon said. They’ve already examined data like median property values and rents, time houses are available for sale or rent on the market, affordability factors, and housing compared to income, to name a few.

Focus groups and windshield surveys – or observations collected while driving around town – also have been responsible for the formulation of the initial strategies.

“We might have to go back to the preliminary list, and rethink some things, or reprioritize,” Schoon said. “Did we miss the mark or do the survey results validate what we have?”

Cedar Falls Schools holds first-ever Career Connections Day for ninth graders CEDAR FALLS — Forty businesses came together Tuesday and Wednesday to help expose more than …

The city, along with various organizations and groups, will be responsible for the implementation of multiple strategies. Loosely, they fall into categories ranging from redevelopment and programming, to regulations and lot/unit/land availability, to name a few.

The ultimate goal is to ensure clean, decent and affordable housing for all. That’s similar to the motive behind an earlier request by the Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force to complete an assessment.

The results will also help justify applications for grants and tax credits that could bring certain types of housing to the area.