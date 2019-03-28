EVANSDALE -- Taxpayers are asking state officials to scale back a property tax hike approved by their city leaders.
A petition has been filed with the Black Hawk County Auditor's Office protesting the fiscal year 2019-2020 municipal budget adopted March 5 by the Evansdale City Council.
The move prompts a local hearing before the state appeal board — a panel consisting of the state treasurer, state auditor and director of the Iowa Department of Management — which has the authority to adjust the budget.
Jeff O'Brien, who filed the petition signed by 171 residents, said they were concerned about the property tax rate jumping from $8.10 to $9.71 per $1,000 of property value, or 20 percent, next year.
"This is the fourth year in a row our taxes are being raised," O'Brien said. "They went up in the past but nothing like this … and we've got a lot of people in Evansdale on a fixed income.
"The taxes are going up and nothing's getting done in town," he added. "A bunch of us were talking and (decided) if we didn't put our foot down they're going to keep going up."
O'Brien said the group was able to get the 171 signatures on the petition in just over two days. Only 10 signatures were required under state law, which ties the threshold to a percentage of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election.
Mayor Doug Faas said he was notified of the appeal last week but had yet to be contacted by the state regarding a time and location for the hearing.
"The city intends to comply with all of the policies and procedures," Faas said.
State law indicates the hearing must be held somewhere in Black Hawk County and is open to the public.
"At all hearings, the burden shall be upon the objectors with reference to any proposed item in the budget which was included in the budget of the previous year and which the objectors propose should be reduced or excluded," the law states.
"But the burden shall be upon the (city) to show that any new item in the budget, or any increase in any item in the budget, is necessary, reasonable and in the interest of the public welfare," it continues.
Faas defended the budget earlier this month, noting Evansdale still has one of the lowest property tax rates among similar cities. The budget adopted March 5 includes a $220,000 increase in overall tax collection to cover inflationary costs, deferred maintenance and equipment needs.
Based on the adopted tax rate, an Evansdale home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see the city's share of its tax bill grow from about $451 to $553, or $102, when bills are mailed in September.
