Residents named to committee to help examine Waterloo-owned broadband services

WATERLOO — Four residents were named to a committee Wednesday that will help examine a city-owned broadband utility in Waterloo.
The five Telecommunications Utility board of trustees members voted unanimously to appoint the residents to the panel exploring municipal high-speed internet, phone services and cable television. Telecommunications board chair Andy Van Fleet said he wants the residents to help in the areas of risk mitigation, community marketing, digital infrastructure and finance and business strategy.
The members include Randy Pilkington, former telecommunications board member and executive director of business and community services at University of Northern Iowa; Amy Wienands, real estate company CEO; Chris Fereday, who specializes in risk management and insurance; and David LaMarche, who has a background in the telecommunications field.
The committee of residents will report to the Telecommunications Utility board of trustees. Van Fleet previously said the goal of adding to the committee is to have “additional minds thinking through some of the best ways to proceed with this.”
The telecommunications board continued to review Wednesday a broadband study by Magellan Advisors, commissioned more than a year ago by the city for $110,000. The members entered a closed session to provide feedback and ask questions of the consultant company, Van Fleet said. Chris Wendland of the city’s legal team said Iowa law allows competitive pricing strategies by Magellan to remain confidential. The city declined to release the study to The Courier.
Van Fleet said Magellan will use Wednesday’s feedback to potentially make final adjustments to the broadband study. He said the company is working with the city’s legal and finance team on details.
Van Fleet said the broadband study should be brought to the Waterloo City Council and released publicly in May.
