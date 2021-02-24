Residents named to committee to help examine Waterloo-owned broadband services

WATERLOO — Four residents were named to a committee Wednesday that will help examine a city-owned broadband utility in Waterloo.

The five Telecommunications Utility board of trustees members voted unanimously to appoint the residents to the panel exploring municipal high-speed internet, phone services and cable television. Telecommunications board chair Andy Van Fleet said he wants the residents to help in the areas of risk mitigation, community marketing, digital infrastructure and finance and business strategy.

The members include Randy Pilkington, former telecommunications board member and executive director of business and community services at University of Northern Iowa; Amy Wienands, real estate company CEO; Chris Fereday, who specializes in risk management and insurance; and David LaMarche, who has a background in the telecommunications field.