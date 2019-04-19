WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is seeking the public’s help to update its voter registration records.
The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has mailed cards to voters who have had no activity for the last four years, which is a requirement under state law.
The county election office is encouraging those who receive a card to fill them out and return them, even if it is for someone who no longer lives at the address. The cards must be signed for changes to occur.
Cards returned to the office as undeliverable will place the voter on inactive status.
Inactive voters who try to vote will be asked to update their registration.
Residents getting a card for someone not living at their address should indicate the person does not live there, sign the card and return it to the office, which will place the voter on the inactive list.
Election officials can’t cancel a registration unless they get notice the person registered in another community, died or was convicted of a felony. Voters who have been on inactive status for two general elections can also have their registration cancelled.
If the card is not returned, law requires the county to assume the voter still lives there. Political campaigns may also assume the person lives there and will continue sending mailings.
Voters getting a “four year no activity” card for themselves at the current address don’t need to do anything. If the address is different, the voter should return the card with the new street address. They will get a new card with the correct address.
But if your new address is outside Black Hawk County, your voter registration will be cancelled and you will need to register in your new community.
Voters can register online or download a registration form from the Iowa secretary of state’s website.
The law is designed to make it hard for someone to cancel a voter’s registration.
But it also makes it more difficult to inactivate and cancel registrations for young adults who have moved from their parents’ home; large group housing such as dorms and apartment buildings; and elderly voters who moved to care centers.
Contact the election office, 833-3007 with questions.
