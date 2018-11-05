WATERLOO -- Republicans rallied at the Waterloo Municipal Airport on the eve of the 2018 midterm election.
Candidates from up and down the ticket were met by a crowd of about 35 people.
It was part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' "Keep Iowa Moving" nine-stop tour the Monday before election day.
Most of the candidates are in tight races for re-election.
U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, state Reps. Sandy Salmon and Walt Rogers, Secretary of State Paul Pate, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and State Auditor Mary Mosiman were there to speak. Jeremy Davis, Republican candidate for state treasurer, was in the gaggle as well.
U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, who are not running for reelection this year, were there as well.
"This is the Republican team that's getting things done," Reynolds said.
Reynolds touted studies rating Iowa the No. 1 state in the country and said the economy is soaring.
Blum said if the Republicans lose the majority in the U.S. House, Democrats will begin efforts to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
"We've got to keep this momentum moving forward," Blum said.
He went on to say Democrats will ruin the economy and hold endless investigations.
"We are just getting started," Reynolds said. "If we don't re-elect Republicans up and down the ticket we're going to see the state heading in the wrong direction."
