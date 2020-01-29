Republicans open school funding negotiations

DES MOINES — Legislative Republicans have filed competing plans to increase state aid for Iowa’s K-12 schools, with House Republicans starting at a 2.5% base level addition and Senate Republicans at 2.1%.
Republicans in both chambers also are proposing to increase funds by $7.65 million to address inequities in transportation costs — particularly rural districts that face outsized expenses in running school buses — and covering an extra $10 per pupil (or $5.8 million) to address property tax inequities that persists decades after Iowa changed its school funding formula.
State funding streams to address the inequities were started two years ago.
Senate Republicans want to add nearly $2.5 million to provide resources for schools dealing with disruptive classroom situations, which Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Michael Breitbach, a Strawberry Point Republican, said brings their state aid increase to about 2.48%.
Overall, House Republicans are proposing a K-12 education funding increase of about $107.8 million and Senate Republicans are offering a $91.65 million increase.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a $101.2 million funding package increase that called for a 2.5% boost in state foundation school aid.
The current base state cost per pupil under Iowa’s K-12 foundation funding formula is $6,880. A 2.1% increase would bring that to $7,024, which would be $144 higher, and a 2.5% increase would result in $7,052 — an increase of $172 per student, according to the Legislative Services Agency. In all, the state’s general fund currently devotes about $3.3 billion to K-12 education in 327 school districts.
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said his caucus felt the governor’s proposed increase was “very reasonable.”
Grassley said he expects the Legislature will be able to comply with a law requiring state aid to Iowa’s school districts for the next fiscal year be set in the first 30 days of this year’s session.
“I think that’s doable within the budget that we’ve put together and our parameters,” said House Education Chairman Cecil Dolecheck, a Mount Ayr Republican, of the 2.5% boost.
“I think it gives most schools a figure that they can live with and work with to be able to help improve teacher salaries and put more into the students as well. We’ll see where that goes,” he added. “We felt the 2.5% was about as high as we could go within the budget constraints that we’re looking at.”
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, also was optimistic the Legislature could meet the Feb. 13 legal deadline. “This is a reliable, sustainable, predictable amount of funding,” he said.
