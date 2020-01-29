Republicans open school funding negotiations

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said his caucus felt the governor’s proposed increase was “very reasonable.”

Grassley said he expects the Legislature will be able to comply with a law requiring state aid to Iowa’s school districts for the next fiscal year be set in the first 30 days of this year’s session.

“I think that’s doable within the budget that we’ve put together and our parameters,” said House Education Chairman Cecil Dolecheck, a Mount Ayr Republican, of the 2.5% boost.

“I think it gives most schools a figure that they can live with and work with to be able to help improve teacher salaries and put more into the students as well. We’ll see where that goes,” he added. “We felt the 2.5% was about as high as we could go within the budget constraints that we’re looking at.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, also was optimistic the Legislature could meet the Feb. 13 legal deadline. “This is a reliable, sustainable, predictable amount of funding,” he said.

