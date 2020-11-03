Republicans on pace to hold Iowa House majority, grip on state government

DES MOINES — Republicans will retain unfettered control of state government for at least two more years.

The GOP appeared headed for enough victories in Iowa House races across the state Tuesday night to retain its majority over Democrats in the chamber.

If those results hold, Republicans will continue to hold full control of the Legislature. Republicans have held majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate and the governor’s office for the past four years.

Democrats had hoped to flip enough House seats Tuesday to earn a spot at the lawmaking table. Instead, they will have to try again in two years to win back the House or defeat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Before Tuesday’s elections, Republicans held 53 seats in the House and Democrats 47.

Democrats targeted roughly a dozen Republican-held seats in Tuesday’s elections. But as of 11 p.m. Tuesday evening, Democrats had flipped only one seat and lost six.

Not only will Republicans protect their advantage, it appears they will expand it to 58-42.