Republicans on pace to hold Iowa House majority, grip on state government

DES MOINES — Republicans will retain unfettered control of state government for at least two more years.
The GOP appeared headed for enough victories in Iowa House races across the state Tuesday night to retain its majority over Democrats in the chamber.
If those results hold, Republicans will continue to hold full control of the Legislature. Republicans have held majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate and the governor’s office for the past four years.
Democrats had hoped to flip enough House seats Tuesday to earn a spot at the lawmaking table. Instead, they will have to try again in two years to win back the House or defeat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Before Tuesday’s elections, Republicans held 53 seats in the House and Democrats 47.
Democrats targeted roughly a dozen Republican-held seats in Tuesday’s elections. But as of 11 p.m. Tuesday evening, Democrats had flipped only one seat and lost six.
Not only will Republicans protect their advantage, it appears they will expand it to 58-42.
“There’s no way the Democrats are going to win back the House of Representatives,” elections expert Mike Mahaffey said on WHO-TV in Des Moines. “In fact, it looks like the Republicans are going to pick up some seats, which is a remarkable effort on the Republicans’ part.”
Republicans said during the campaign that they felt good about their incumbents and believed they had opportunities to flip Democratic seats.
Republican Eddie Andrews defeated Democratic incumbent Karin Derry in Johnston and Grimes, and Republican Brooke Boden defeated Democratic incumbent Scott Ourth in Warren County.
Andy McKean, a Republican who switched parties to become a Democrat in 2019, lost his race in Jackson County, to Republican Steven Bradley.
Republicans also won both races in Ankeny: Republican Garrett Goble defeated Democratic incumbent Heather Matson in one race, and Republican incumbent John Landon defeated challenger Andrea Phillips in another, one that Democrats felt was a prime pick-up opportunity.
Democrats also lost an open-seat race they had held in Fayette County, and incumbent Mary Gaskill was beaten by Republican Cherielynn Westrich in Wapello County.
Democrats flipped only one seat: in the Cedar Rapids suburbs, where Democrat Eric Gjerde defeated Republican Sally Ann Abbott in an open-seat race that was formerly held by Republican Ashley Hinson, who won a Congressional race Tuesday night.
That left Democrats needing to flip six Republican-held seats, and partial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday indicated that was unlikely.
During four years of complete control, Statehouse Republicans have enacted many conservative changes to state law. They dramatically reduced the benefits for which public employee unions could bargain, limited damages workers can seek in lawsuits, loosened restrictions on gun ownership, eliminated public funding for women’s health care providers that offer abortion services, and approved other abortion restrictions, some of which were struck down by the courts.
Republicans have held the Iowa House majority since 2011, when they also won back the governor’s office with Terry Branstad’s return. The GOP completed the trifecta in 2016 by winning a majority in the Iowa Senate, and held on through the 2018 elections with Reynolds’ election and House Republicans barely holding their majority.
Republicans in the House held a 59-41 advantage going into the 2018 elections. Democrats flipped a net six seats, setting up the opportunity in 2020 to complete the turnaround.
The Iowa Senate also will remain under Republican control. The majority there was never really in doubt, since Republicans went into the election with a 32-18 advantage.
