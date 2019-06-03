{{featured_button_text}}
Winneshiek County Republican Chair Tom Hansen with one of the 33 presidential flags the Republicans want to hang from flag poles along Water Street in downtown Decorah in conjunction with a birthday party planned for President Donald Trump for June 14.

 SARAH STRANDBERG, For the Courier

DECORAH --- Winneshiek County Republicans are planning a birthday party for President Donald Trump on June 14.

During its meeting tonight, the Decorah City Council will consider a special event application submitted by County Republican Chairman Tom Hansen.

The purpose of the event is “to celebrate the birth of the man promoting the ideals of liberty, justice and equality upon which America was founded,” Hansen said in his application.

The party is planned for noon to 1 p.m. in Water Street Park, next to the Oneota Community Food Co-op, off Water Street.

In conjunction with the party, Hansen has asked permission to fly presidential flags on Water Street. The red, white and blue flags state: “President Trump” and below it “Make America Great Again!”

In his background notes to the Council included with the Monday’s meeting agenda, City Manager Chad Bird said the County Republicans’ application did not meet the city’s new 30-day application period requirement.

