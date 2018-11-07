WATERLOO -- Throughout Northeast Iowa and the Cedar Valley, Republicans mainly defended their Statehouse seats from Democrats.
Rep. Sandy Salmon, 62, of Janesville, won her fourth term to represent the 63rd Iowa House District, defeating Eric Stromberg, 45, 56 percent to 43 percent.
Both candidates campaigned as being pro-life.
Dennis Evans, 63, a newcomer to politics, was defeated by Rep. Pat Grassley, 35, for the 50th Iowa House District seat. Grassley has been in the Legislature since 2006 and is the grandson of Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Grassley had 65 percent of the vote to Evans’ 34 percent.
Republican Dean Fisher of Montour defeated Democrat Mindy Benson of Tama for the 72nd Iowa House District with 62 percent to Benson’s 37 percent.
Republican Rep. Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood held on to her seat with 58 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Tim Knutson of Northwood who had 41 percent. Their district includes Worth, Mitchell and Howard counties and the western half of Winneshiek County.
In a tight race for the 55th Iowa House District, Democrat Kayla Koether, 28, of Decorah, narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Michael Bergan, 56, of Dorchester, by eight votes.
The State Senate seats in the Cedar Valley were more evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
Republican Sen. Annette Sweeney of Alden defended her State Senate District 25 seat for the second time from Democratic challenger Tracy Freese of Dike after winning in a special election earlier this year after former Sen. Bill Dix resigned amid scandal. Sweeny won with 60 percent of the vote to Freese’s 39 percent.
Democratic Sen. Amanda Ragan of Mason City went on to defeat Republican Shannon Latham of Sheffield with 51 percent. Latham received 48 percent of the vote for the State Senate District 27 seat. The district is comprised of Cerro Gordo, Butler and Franklin counties.
Iowa Democratic leaders aligned a massive effort to wrestle the Iowa House from Republican hands during this year’s midterm elections, but it appeared late Tuesday they would fall a few seats short of that goal. The Senate and governor's office also will stay in Republican hands.
To get the House, Democrats ran for office in 95 of the state’s 100 districts, emboldened by data they said showed new voter trends in the suburbs and eastern Iowa would put the House within reach. Several districts had yet to report winners around midnight, but Republican House Majority Leader Linda Upmeyer said the Iowa House majority was upheld.
The goal was no easy lift from the get-go. Democrats needed to keep every seat they had plus gain 10 Republican-held districts. Instead, early election results Tuesday night showed they could head back to Des Moines with an additional seven seats, edging away at the Republicans' 59-41 majority from this year's general assembly.
Republicans have owned the House since 2011. Along the campaign trail, frequent messages from Democratic candidates — many who sought office for the first time — pointed to Republicans’ one-party control in Des Moines as having led to conservative policies that were out of touch with most Iowans. Republicans, most of whom were playing defense this year, positioned their campaigns around the state of the economy, pointing to low unemployment and a new tax structure as steps along the right path.
Meanwhile in the Senate, the Republican Party also maintained its grasp over the policymaking body, and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds was elected to a full term in office, leaving the GOP with a great advantage to set the tone in Des Moines over at least the next two years.
