CEDAR FALLS — Several Republicans made 2020 election announcements during the 12th Annual Black Hawk County Republican Lincoln Dinner Sunday night.
Harold Youngblut, 62, declared his candidacy for Iowa Senate District 30, and Sen. Craig Johnson, of Iowa Senate District 32 stated he would seek re-election in 2020.
Youngblut made his announcement with his family surrounding him on stage.
“Tonight, I want you to know me as Harold Youngblut Senate District 30 candidate,” Youngblut said to cheers from the crowd. “I love the people of the Cedar Valley. They’re honest, they’re kind and they’re hard working.”
Youngblut is a developer and Black Hawk County farmer who has worked to help clean up the former Waterloo Greyhound Park and opposed a 35-turbine wind farm in southern Black Hawk County. He is the first announced challenger to Sen. Eric Giddens, who was recently elected to the Iowa Senate in a special election in March.
“We must continue to fight for the rights of unborn children,” Youngblut said. “Tonight I ask you to stand to with me — to talk to your neighbors, your friends, your families and let’s turn District 30 red!”
Johnson, 56, emphasized his record to the crowd before declaring his plan to run for re-election.
“I’ve worked on legislation to grow Iowa’s economy, the job outlook is as good as ever,” he said. “Tonight, I announce my intention to serve a second term.”
The event was held at the newly constructed Holiday Inn and Suites Event Center in Cedar Falls.
Rep. Ashley Hinson, 36, of Cedar Rapids and Thomas Hansen, 57, of the Decorah area, both candidates for Iowa’s First Congressional District, spoke during the event.
They are challenging Rep. Abby Finkenauer who was elected in 2018.
“I am the only person in this race on either side of the aisle right now who has put his ideas, his thoughts, his plans in writing for all of you to read, and that’s very important, because having plans tells people you understand the problem,” Hansen said.
Hinson is currently considered the front runner for the Republican nomination.
“I want to run to fight for my family, I want to run to fight for your family,” Hinson said. “I like to say that I’m a proven leader. I’m a proven winner, and I’m a proven conservative, and that ‘s what you need fighting for you in Washington D.C.”
Youngblut and the night’s keynote speaker, Dan Gable, emphasized the need for the Republican Party in Iowa and Black Hawk County to become energized in preparation for the 2020 election.
“District 30 is a divided district,” said Youngblut. “We as a party need to become energized and we need to take District 30 and turn it Republican.”
