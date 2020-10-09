Republicans file complaint against Greenfield

An Iowa Republican has filed a complaint with the federal agency that oversees campaign laws, accusing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield’s campaign, the Iowa Democratic Party, and the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats of illegally coordinating with each other.
The complaint dated Oct. 2 and sent to the Federal Elections Commission, alleges the Greenfield campaign illegally accepted a donation of $900,000 from the Senate Majority PAC when the IDP, the complaint alleges, illegally provided information to the PAC to use in a campaign ad.
The complaint was signed by Wesley Enos, who is a former chairman of the Polk County Republican Party.
Greenfield is facing Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
According to the complaint, an IDP staff member Sept. 17 tweeted a link to a page on the party’s website that contains accusations about Ernst’s record. The complaint alleges that nine days after the tweet was posted, the Senate Majority PAC made a $900,000 ad buy that included ads that contained some of the same criticisms of Ernst’s record as the state party website.
Campaigns of both major political parties have been accused of similar tactics in recent years: Campaigns post content that appears generic in nature, and other political organizations use the content in their advertising to support that candidate.
“Nine days after IDP requested and suggested that SMP broadcast ads containing the false allegations against Senator Ernst highlighted in IDP’s ‘background’ document, SMP bought over $900,000 in anti-Senator Ernst ads doing exactly that,” the complaint says. “As a result, there is reason to believe that SMP and IDP violated the law by making excessive in-kind contributions to the Campaign in the form of coordinated communications, and that the Campaign violated the law by accepting those excessive contributions.”
Reached for comment, the Greenfield campaign spun the campaign violation target back onto Ernst, referring to media reports that her campaign was working with a political group established by former Ernst aides.
“With 26 days to go, this is a desperate, false claim meant to cover up Senator Ernst’s long and unpopular record of breaking anti-corruption laws,” Greenfield campaign spokesman Sam Newton said in a statement.
GRASSLEY APPEARS IN ERNST AD: The latest ad from the Ernst campaign features her fellow Republican U.S. Senator from Iowa, Chuck Grassley.
“Joni has stayed true to her Iowa roots. She understands Iowa,” Grassley says in the ad https://youtu.be/IwxO_hKUIJE. “Joni’s opponent is not telling the truth about her. I see Joni Ernst every day looking out for the Iowa farmer.”
DEMOCRATS TARGET ERNST ON HEALTH CARE: A new ad from the Senate Majority PAC criticizes Ernst’s comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, and for her votes to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act.
As have others, the new PAC ad https://youtu.be/6IlxArqDnE8 highlight’s Ernst’s response to a question at a town hall event earlier this year. The individual told Ernst he questioned COVID-19 death statistics, which are reported by local and state governments, and Ernst said she also doubted the numbers. Ernst has since apologized for the comment.
ERNST AD TALKS HEALTH CARE: Ernst talks about pre-existing health conditions in a new campaign ad that features her sister, who has diabetes.
In the ad https://youtu.be/38fzIhDzIUc, Ernst says no American should ever be denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition. During the campaign, Ernst has been asked to square her position with her votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which contains protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
SECOND GUN SAFETY GROUP IN IOWA: A second political group focused on gun safety has become involved in Iowa’s Statehouse elections.
One Vote at a Time, a national group of filmmakers that backs candidates at all levels of government, endorsed 25 candidates for the Iowa House and Senate. The group will produce free campaign videos for the endorsed candidates to use in their campaigns.
The group joins Everytown Gun Safety, which has also been pouring resources into supporting Democratic candidates for the Iowa Statehouse.
Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Iowa House, and Democrats believe they have a chance to change the balance of political power in the general election.
The campaign is supporting Cedar Falls legislators Rep. Dave Williams and Sen. Eric Giddens.
“One Vote at a Time’s work in Iowa helps our candidates use creative ways to reach new audiences and bolster our grassroots efforts to turnout Iowans to the polls,” Iowa Democratic Party executive director Mike Frosolone said in a news release from the gun safety group. “The group’s dedication to down-ballot races — especially here in Iowa where the stakes are so high — is vital to our goal of electing leaders at every level of government who will always put their constituents first.”
FINKENAUER AD TALKS PRESCRIPTION DRUGS: In her latest campaign ad, Democratic 1st Congressional District candidate Abby Finkenauer touts her work in the U.S. House to lower prescription drug prices.
Finkenauer, a first-term incumbent, faces Republican challenger Ashley Hinson.
The ad https://youtu.be/hyYoUQIV9XE says Finkenauer voted to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and to preserve the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.