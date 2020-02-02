Republican Women's group speaker selected

WATERLOO — The Republican Women of Black Hawk Couonty will host Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-District 63, at its Friday meeting and luncheon.
The luncheon will be 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Life Style Inn (formerly Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
Reservations are required by call (319) 268-0547 or (319) 232-5745 no later than Tuesday.
