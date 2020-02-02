Republican Women's group speaker selected
0 comments

Republican Women's group speaker selected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Republican Women of Black Hawk Couonty will host Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-District 63, at its Friday meeting and luncheon.

The luncheon will be 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Life Style Inn (formerly Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

Reservations are required by call (319) 268-0547 or (319) 232-5745 no later than Tuesday.

Photos: Pat Grassley becomes Speaker of the House, Jan. 13, 2020

090613ho-Sandy-Salmon

Salmon
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News