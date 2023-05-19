CEDAR FALLS — Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction and wants to fight back against the government’s love of spending.

The businessman, a guru of sorts for quality control in manufacturing with a portfolio of about 80 companies, detailed his background Wednesday in a short visit with the Black Hawk County GOP at the Hilton Garden Inn.

He pointed out the “central theme” to his campaign is the economy and balancing the budget.

“I’ve spent my whole life doing nothing but bringing quality and efficiency to companies, and I can do it for the federal government,” he said.

He gave a brief synopsis of his plan, “Two Cents to Save America,” and even passed out a book he wrote lending more details as to how he plans to carry it out if elected.

He leaned into the government’s debt and interest payments, and claims it would be simple to stop increasing the budget each year. His goal would be to cut two cents of every dollar in discretionary spending and reduce inflation.

He also targeted the country’s spending on Ukraine’s war with Russia as “unreasonable.”

“As we ignite the economy and have 2% inflation, the budget then we'll be able to balance,” Johnson said.

He suggests “igniting” the economy could come via producing more oil and ethanol and then exporting it. He contended that “no one has a cleaner process” than America.

Additionally, the long-shot candidate highlighted his other immediate priorities to outlaw gender transition therapy for minors and get rid of the Department of Education.

“Did you know that only 8% of the entire (funding for grades K-12 comes from the federal government), and it is ridiculous,” Perry said. “We have 4,400 employees in that department and we need about four. You can send the 8% of the money directly to parents and they decide where kids go to school.”

He drove home his beliefs as a conservative who’s pro-life and pro-Second Amendment as well as anti-woke (attentive to issues of racial and social justice), anti-China, and against what President Joe Biden has completed while in office.

Afterward, he said the president or previous candidate he most relates to is “probably” former president Donald Trump. The only exception would be that he’s not as big a spender as Trump is. He claims to have started from nothing.

Johnson’s learned while talking with Iowans that they don’t like inflation and would like to see less of their money spent. He said there’s no state with more down-to-earth, nice people than Iowa.