Republican poll shows Iowa 1st District House race tied

Finkenauer has declined media invitations for another debate because she is “too busy,” according to KCRG-TV.

Hinson said Finkenauer, by refusing to debate, “has decided to disrespect the very voters that sent her to Washington. The congresswoman should explain what exactly is keeping her so busy because it’s pretty clear right now that Washington is getting nothing done.”

Election handicappers have included Finkenauer among the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents. The University of Virginia’s Crystal Ball on Thursday moved the race from “toss up” to “leans Democratic” based, in part, on gains Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made in Iowa.

Declining additional debates may indicate Finkenauer realizes she’s out of touch, Hinson campaign manager Jimmy Peacock said.

The Basswood poll, Peacock said, found that 43 percent of 1st District voters called Finkenauer liberal, but only 19 percent of those polled identify as liberal.

The poll, with a 4.9 percent margin of error, sampled 400 likely voters Sept. 26-28 by live interviewers, half by landline and half by cellphone. Interviews were geographically distributed to reflect actual voting patterns in 20-county Northeast Iowa district that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown.