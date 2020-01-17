Republican challenger Bill Weld lays out differences between him and Trump

“The state was called Tax-achusetts. I cut taxes 21 times in a row,” Weld said.

He believes he can do the same with the United States deficit.

“Mr. Trump is not an economic conservative, and that used to be a lead calling card with the Republican Party,” Weld said. “You just have to be willing to zero out programs that aren’t working, even if they’re political sacred cows. ... You do a line-by-line analysis. If there is a program that didn’t perform well and can’t justify itself, you zero it out.”

Weld began his career as junior counsel on the U.S. House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry staff in 1974, and since then has been U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, head of the criminal division of the Justice Department, and is a member of the nonprofit think tank Council on Foreign Relations. He speaks French, German and Spanish, he said, and believes he “would get along better with our European allies.”

“I think it’s very important, because I think Mr. Trump campaigned on the basis of, ‘Every treaty we ever signed was weak,’ and he was going to be strong. And he ripped them up, and he didn’t know what he was talking about.