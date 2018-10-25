CEDAR FALLS -- Republicans descended on Cedar Falls en masse Thursday morning at CBE Companies for Gov. Kim Reynolds' Keep Iowa Moving (or K.I.M.) tour., which launched Wednesday.
During her Black Hawk County visit, she was joined by fellow Republicans from the Iowa State House --- Rep. Walt Rogers and Rep. Sandy Salmon --- along with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of New Hartford and State Auditor Mary Mosiman. All except Grassley are on the Nov. 6 ballot, running for re-election.
The Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS) was addressed several times during the event. IPERS has become an issue that has put Republicans on defense because Democrats are accusing them of planning to cut IPERS the retirement plan for public employees.
Reynolds assured the crowd she would not be cutting or touching IPERS.
"(It's) because they're (Democrats) using it as a scare tactic," Reynolds said. "I'm a recipient of the IPERS pension program. I'm counting on that. I don't have a trust fund."
Both Reynolds and Rogers have gone on record about not touching IPERS.
Reynolds warned that Democrats will raise taxes if elected, so as to fund their initiatives.
"We're working hard to find solutions to Iowa's health-care needs," Reynolds said in her speech.
She wants an integrated health-care system for all, Reynolds said.
"We've made a lot of really positive change to the system," Reynolds said. "Hopefully, I'll have some recommendations back from my executive order for the children's mental health system, which we don't have now."
She wants to lay out what she hopes that looks like in her Condition of the State address.
Grassley and Reynolds are feeling positive about the race to the governor's office.
Grassley said the confirmation hearings on Justice Bret Kavanaugh have rallied Republicans to action.
"I think it's trending very much in our favor," Grassley said. "I would measure that by the fact that, at least nationally, I don't hear Democrats using the term 'blue wave' like they did a couple months ago."
Two months ago Republicans were lethargic, Grassley said. "The traditional rule that during the first (midterm) of a new presidency the president loses, I think that may not end up being the case."
"We've had great turnout at all of the events," Reynolds said. "If we show up and we turn out we're going to win."
Last year Reynolds pushed for a water quality bill to be the first thing she signed, if elected she wants work force bill on her desk.
"This economy is going so well, but the biggest barrier to it exploding and continuing to grow is work force," she said. "We need to put the funding behind it so we can do the Last Dollar Scholars, the grants, we can money to schools for apprenticeship programs."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
My Goodness, Reynolds is a doofus! WOWZA!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.