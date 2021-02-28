Republican bill would force Iowa universities to hold in-person graduation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All three regent universities held their spring and fall 2020 graduations online, and UI officials acknowledged the disappointment in losing the in-person experience when they announced plans to nix it again in May and June.

“We know how much these ceremonies mean to our students and their families,” the earlier UI announcement said. “While May seems a long way off, we feel it is the right decision to make now to maintain the health and safety of the entire campus community.”

ISU has reported its “Commencement Advisory Committee is evaluating multiple options for commencement — with a focus on safety for students, faculty, staff and guests — that appropriately honor graduating students’ achievements.”

When the campuses last year canceled the in-person spring ceremonies — and far less was known about how the COVID pandemic would play out — officials projected it would be a one-time change. Promising to honor graduates just the same this spring — albeit virtually — UI administrators recognized many of last spring’s graduates had planned to participate in-person this year instead.