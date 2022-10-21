Reproductive rights main issue students highlight at UNI rally for Mathis

CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa students headed to the polls say one of their biggest reasons for voting this year is to reclaim the right to abortion.

State Sen. Liz Mathis, running for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, met with UNI students on Thursday to discuss the importance of voting.

Early voting began Wednesday. UNI and seven other colleges in the district — Kirkwood, Coe, Mt. Mercy, Cornell, Wartburg, Clarke and Grinnell — petitioned to have early voting stations located on or near their campuses. To qualify for voting stations required at least 100 signatures.

UNI’s early voting location is in Maucker Union, and voting there will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

“My goal is to talk to all voters,” Mathis said, standing in front of the Campanile.

The visit was appreciated by Sam Caughron, speaker of the Senate for Northern Iowa Student Government.

“A lot of candidates don’t show up to UNI,” he said. “We feel heard when candidates do come.”

Caughron, who will utilize the campus’ early voting option, said issues important to him include codifying Roe v. Wade, codifying LGBTQ+ and interracial marriages, and the economy. He mentioned concern with business practices such as price gouging during an the economic downturn.

Several students at the rally listed the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade as one of their main reasons for voting.

“The overturn (of Roe v. Wade) has brought more people to the polls,” Olivia Schneider said. Schneider is a second-year student and is president of Panthers for Liz, a UNI organization that supports Mathis.

Mathis said she watched her daughter “go from a first-class citizen” to second-class status within a day when the Supreme Court scrapped the nearly 50-year-old ruling in June. She listed the right to choose, as well as bringing prices down and protecting Medicare and Social Security, as some of her top issues.

The Des Moines Registers’ latest Iowa Poll, released earlier this week, found that 48% of those surveyed would prefer a Democratic candidate for the House seat, while 46% said they would vote Republican. In July, Republicans were at 54% while Democrats were at 42%.