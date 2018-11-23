WATERLOO — A new engineering report details solutions to poor water pressure in the neighborhood near Orange Elementary School.
But Waterloo Water Works officials said the area needs more development and customers to justify the estimated cost of constructing pumps and piping to boost the pressure.
The Water Works hired Black & Veatch to conduct the study when developer Hope Martin “Buzz” Anderson unveiled plans for a 213-lot residential development north and east of the school at Kimball Avenue and Orange Road.
The Paradise Estates subdivision, which was approved by the City Council in March, faced opposition from surrounding homeowners with concerns about traffic, urban sprawl and the low water pressure.
Water Works General Manager Matt Mahler said many homeowners mistakenly believed more homes added to the water system would make drive their longtime water pressure problem worse.
“That’s not really the case because they have such strong water supplies,” Mahler said. “Their low water pressure is strictly because they are high in elevation. It has nothing to do with our water supply or volume.”
Black & Veatch identified a “pressure zone” generally between Shaulis and south of Washburn Road from west of Ansborough Avenue east to Iowa Highway 21. The zone south of Orange Road extends farther east to Hess Road.
The report indicated it would take $218,000 to construct the recommended pumping station necessary to boost water pressure in the area above 50 pounds per square inch. But the cost of land acquisition and piping could raise the price above $600,000.
The two preferred pump station locations at Kimball and Shaulis or Highway 21 and Orange Road have estimated pipeline costs of $71,400 but would require the Water Works to buy the necessary land. Two sites already owned by the city would carry piping costs of $514,000 and $785,000 respectively.
Mahler said the current customer base in the pressure zone isn’t large enough now to justify the booster pumps. But if Paradise Estates is built out — or if another large development takes place in the zone — the project is more feasible.
“If it’s more expensive than $600,000 or we don’t get 1,000 customers, then we’re looking at a situation where the other customers in the city are going to subsidize this project,” Mahler said. “That’s not really fair, in my opinion.
“This is as far as the Water Works goes until there’s some type of a commitment from someone else,” he added. “The worst case scenario is we charge ahead with a $600,000 project and build a booster system for a community that’s not going to pay for it … and other customers are subsidizing a booster system they’re not getting any benefit from.”
Water Works board member Scott Wienands said the report is a great planning tool if and when a developer is ready to invest in the streets and other infrastructure required for housing lots.
“A lot has to happen,” he said. “There’s millions that have to be spent out there before we even think about pulling the trigger on this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.