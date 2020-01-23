Repairs planned on 10 CF streets during next fiscal year

CEDAR FALLS — An estimated $3.31 million of work is planned on 10 city streets during the next fiscal year, from overlays to complete reconstruction.

Six streets would be rebuilt with concrete or asphalt, which is designed to last at least 25 years. The other four would be restored by milling down the pavement and adding a three-inch layer of asphalt. This extends the life of the surface by 15-20 years.

“Our pavement management program is a program that gets funded every year by our local option sales tax,” David Wicke, city engineer, told the City Council this week during its committee of the whole meeting.

Of the expected cost, $2.9 million would be funded with the sales tax revenues. Another $350,000 would come from the sanitary sewer rental fund and $100,000 from street construction fund. The remaining $60,000 would come from general obligation bonds.

Reconstruction projects include: West 18th Street between Campus and College streets; Brandilynn Boulevard’s west cul-de-sac and 750 feet to the east; McClain Drive between Orchard and Maplewood drives; Olive Street between West Third and Sixth streets; Madison Street from Belle Avenue to Victory Street; and Clearview Drive between Primrose and Orchard drives.