Repairs planned on 10 CF streets during next fiscal year

CEDAR FALLS — An estimated $3.31 million of work is planned on 10 city streets during the next fiscal year, from overlays to complete reconstruction.
Six streets would be rebuilt with concrete or asphalt, which is designed to last at least 25 years. The other four would be restored by milling down the pavement and adding a three-inch layer of asphalt. This extends the life of the surface by 15-20 years.
“Our pavement management program is a program that gets funded every year by our local option sales tax,” David Wicke, city engineer, told the City Council this week during its committee of the whole meeting.
Of the expected cost, $2.9 million would be funded with the sales tax revenues. Another $350,000 would come from the sanitary sewer rental fund and $100,000 from street construction fund. The remaining $60,000 would come from general obligation bonds.
Reconstruction projects include: West 18th Street between Campus and College streets; Brandilynn Boulevard’s west cul-de-sac and 750 feet to the east; McClain Drive between Orchard and Maplewood drives; Olive Street between West Third and Sixth streets; Madison Street from Belle Avenue to Victory Street; and Clearview Drive between Primrose and Orchard drives.
Restoration projects include: Le Clair Street from West First Street to Lakeshore Drive; Iowa Street between West Ninth and 11th streets; Longview Street from Center Street to Central Avenue; and Tremont Street between West 12th and 14th streets.
“Most of these streets are in desperate need of a major repair,” Wicke said of the streets slated for total reconstruction. Council members approved proceeding to final design on all of the road projects. Fiscal year 2021 begins July 1.
Bike concerns
Members of the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee did raise concerns about a change in the plans from a dedicated bike lane to road sharing on 18th Street between Campus and College streets.
“We want to make sure that is completed ... as shown on that plan,” Luann Alemao told the council. Research shows “that 30% of our population will use it if it’s there, that’s minimum.”
Roger White, another committee member, said dedicated lanes are “considerably safer” than an approach where bicyclers are sharing the same part of the road with motorists.
But a dedicated lane is problematic for the 35-foot wide street, according to Chase Schrage, director of public works.
“To fit a dedicated bike lane in there ... we need 37 feet,” he said, noting that the situation is complicated by sections of 18th allowing parking on one side. Schrage explained that the road needs to be a “consistent corridor,” so a dedicated bike lane would need to fit along the full length of 18th.
“We would actually have to add pavement width,” he said, to make it wide enough. “It could remain 35 feet wide if we eliminate parking on one side.”
Council member Daryl Kruse suggested evaluating bike trails on streets across the city, perhaps moving some to less busy roads.
“I think it’s time we should take a little closer look at the location of some of these bike trails, whether they’re shared or dedicated,” he said. “Bicycles do not do well in a collision with a vehicle.”
Council member Frank Darrah agreed that revisiting plans would be a good idea and proposed “making sure our biking users are part of that discussion.”
The 10 most checked-out children’s books in 2019 at the Cedar Falls Public Library