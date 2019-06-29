PARKERSBURG -- Rep. Steve King will hold a town hall Tuesday at Parkersburg American Legion Post 285 at 110 Colfax St. starting at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The town hall is part of a series of events King is held in all 39 counties of his district.
He'll also hold another town hall in Dakota City at the Dakota City VFW from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
He was elected in 2002 and will be seeking re-election in 2020.
