Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — Rep. Sandy Salmon of the Iowa House District 63 will hold a legislative luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 1. The lunch is put on by the Republican Women of Black Hawk County and will be held at the Clarion Inn at 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 268-0547 or 232-5745 no later than Jan. 29.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Load comments