WATERLOO — Rep. Rod Blum, his wife and Barbara Grassley, wife of Sen. Chuck Grassley, toured Peoples Health Clinic on Thursday in Waterloo. He visited with clinic administrators and doctors throughout his time there, culminating with a discussion with about 10 Peoples employees about their concerns.
“Thank God we have them here,” Grassley said.
Blum said he is an advocate for community health centers.
“One of the reasons I like community health centers is because they are very accustomed to dealing with the population that they serve,” Blum said. “I think that the folks that come here would get lost in the private sector medical group setting.”
He touched on looking into a way to provide incentives for organizations like Peoples.
“I come from the private sector and seldom in the government do we have incentives for anything,” Blum said. “Incentives are very important in the private sector. It affects people’s behavior.”
Incentive for people to avoid going to an emergency room when they could instead go an urgent care facility was discussed.
“Then maybe ... give them bonuses or increase the amount that they get reimbursed,” Blum said.
Blum also noted his Democratic opponent State Rep. Abby Finkenauer received 81.7 percent of her funding from out of state.
“Her top three fundraising cities are Boston, New York City and Los Angeles,” Blum said. “My top three fundraising cities are Waterloo, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.”
An Associated Press article Thursday noted Blum was included in a political network created by the billionaire Koch brothers to support the re-election of eight House Republicans.
Last week Blum and a bipartisan group of House representatives introduced the Clean Slate Act of 2018, designed to seal the criminal records of nonviolent offenders.
“If you’re in prison for a nonviolent reason or a non-sexual reason, then when you’re released your records are sealed,” Blum said of the bill. “So you can get a better chance to get a job.”
There’s a need for employees in Iowa, he said.
“We have more job openings than we have people applying for them,” Blum said. “Sometimes employers will say, ‘oh they’ve been in prison’ and they automatically reject that application.”
The recidivism rate is higher for people who get of prison without employment, he said.
“They’re going to end up back in prison, so we want to help them get jobs,” Blum said.
The bipartisan nature of the bill wasn’t difficult, he said.
“At the lower levels in Congress … we work very well together,” Blum said. “It seems like the higher up you go in the House, it gets a little tougher to be bipartisan, but I think Iowans want us to be bipartisan.”
Neither party has a corner on good ideas, he said.
“Good old Midwest common sense does help,” Grassley said.
Reforming the criminal justice system is something on the minds of both the House and Senate, Blum said.
“Some of these folks are in prison for 15 to 20 years and it was nonviolent times,” he said. “Sometimes you scratch your head at some these sentences for how long they have to be in prison. They didn’t murder somebody.”
One of the cornerstones of Blum’s campaigns has been his support of term limits, and his support hasn’t wavered as he runs for the third time.
He’s signed on to a bill that would restrict congressional representatives to three terms and two terms in the Senate to total a maximum of 18 years. The bill hasn’t been introduced to the floor, Blum said.
“That’s plenty of time,” Blum said. “I’m not going to be in this job for 10 or 20 years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.