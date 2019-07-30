WATERLOO — State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, is joining presidential hopeful and former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke at tonight’s Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.
Smith, 31, represents Iowa House District 62 and is the Iowa consultant for the nonprofit organization Communities in Schools.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He was first elected to office in 2016.
Two debates are scheduled at 7 p.m. tonight and Wednesday in Detroit, each featuring 10 candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.