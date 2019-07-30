{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, is joining presidential hopeful and former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke at tonight’s Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

Smith, 31, represents Iowa House District 62 and is the Iowa consultant for the nonprofit organization Communities in Schools.

He was first elected to office in 2016.

Two debates are scheduled at 7 p.m. tonight and Wednesday in Detroit, each featuring 10 candidates.

