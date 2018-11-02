WATERLOO — John Delaney, a 2020 Presidential candidate and Representative from Maryland, is getting involved with the Iowa State House races.
On Saturday, he campaigned with Dave Williams, who is running for the 60th Iowa House District. Williams is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Walt Rogers.
That same day, he toured through eastern Iowa to campaign with other Iowa House and Senate candidates.
“Across the last 10 years or so Democrats have lost about 1,000 representatives in state houses across this country,” Delaney said. “One of the things we need to do is win back our states and make sure we turn as many of these state legislatures blue as possible.”
One of the things Democrats have lost sight of is state politics, Delaney said.
In 2016 Republicans gained a majority in the Iowa Senate putting them in control of the Legislature and the governor’s office.
State politics doesn’t only impact citizens of the state, it also impacts national policy, Delaney said.
“In most states in this country, the state legislatures draw the congressional maps,” Delaney said.
“If you have a Republican state, they will gerrymander the congressional districts to provide more representation for Republicans.”
Delaney thinks many parts of the country has been gerrymandered, unfairly drawing representative districts, and the only way to counteract it is to put more Democrats in state house seats.
“I for one believe the Democratic party should be campaigning everywhere,” Delaney said.
He’s toured in New Hampshire, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to help assist Democrats to flip those state houses.
Several of those states also are early primary states for the 2020 election.
Saturday’s visit was Delaney’s 19th trip to Iowa.
