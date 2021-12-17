Rep. Hinson laments high energy prices and biofuel waivers

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson railed against energy prices she ties directly to President Joe Biden’s policies and executive orders, and said she hopes a bipartisan bill that would mandate biofuel blending would help to ease that.

"One of the topics I hear about is how expensive energy costs are now," Hinson, a Republican who represents Iowa's First Congressional District, said Friday during a call with reporters.

She mentioned gasoline prices as well as natural gas have gone up, and promoted a bill in the House of Representatives she said would require the Biden administration to produce a report on energy increases and an "assessment of federal actions that have contributed to the energy crisis."

Those particular costs have actually come down in recent weeks, though they're still higher than in years past.

Natural gas prices spiked in October to $6.31 and $6.20 per million British Thermal Units, or mmBtu -- a five-year high.

Since then, the price has come down sharply, sitting at around $3.79 per mmBtu as of Friday, according to Markets Insider. But that's still higher than this time in 2020, when it was at $2.70, or in 2019, when it was $2.33 per mmBtu.

Gas prices nationwide topped out around an average of $3.43 per gallon in November, but have since dipped back down to around $3.31, according to Gas Buddy, which tracks gasoline prices.

In Iowa, prices averaged $3.20 at the beginning of November and now sit at around $3.03 statewide. Those prices, however, are still higher than the average in the past five years, when prices stayed below $3 per gallon nationwide.

Hinson said she didn't agree with the administration's decision to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline earlier this year, nor Biden's recent decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest such release in U.S. history.

"It's a Band-aid for a much bigger problem," she said of the oil release, noting he should instead open drilling on U.S. oil fields. "The way I see it, the Strategic Reserve should only be tapped as a last resort."

The House bill she thinks stands the best chance of passing through the Democratically-controlled chamber and solving part of the issue is the bipartisan Defend the Blend Act, which Hinson introduced in late November.

The bill would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency from retroactively reducing the amount of biofuel, like ethanol, that must be blended into gasoline after the EPA proposed cutting a portion of the mandate retroactively. It has been referred to the House's energy and commerce committee.

"Biofuels are a solution" to higher prices, Hinson said. "I would like to see President Biden follow through on his promises he made to biofuel producers in Iowa. Hopefully, we'll be able to get that one across the finish line."

