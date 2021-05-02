Rep. Hinson bemoans Biden infrastructure bill 'will hold our economy back'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was “disappointed” with President Joe Biden’s speech to the nation Wednesday, but nevertheless thought parts of his new spending proposals are ripe for bipartisan compromise.

The 1st District Republican said during a call with reporters that she thought the new $1.8 trillion American Families Plan proposal, on top of a $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan infrastructure bill unveiled last month, was adding to the “blank checkbook” of taxpayer money.

“Ultimately, I was disappointed in the policies he laid out in his speech,” Hinson said Thursday afternoon. “It would massively expand the government’s involvement in our lives at the expense of small businesses and rural America.”

Along with the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, Hinson bemoaned the $6 trillion price tag of Biden’s proposals, saying the debt would be passed on to the next generation. Biden plans to pay for the infrastructure plan primarily by increasing the corporate tax rate.

“All this spending combined with government regulations will hold our economy back,” Hinson said. “I’ve heard from a lot of people. They’re fearful of what’s to come.”