Rep. Finkenauer to hold 4 town halls Friday, Saturday

DECORAH — U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, plans four town hall meetings in Northeast Iowa.

A Decorah town hall will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Decorah Public Library, 202 Winnebago St.

An Osage town hall will be from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m. Friday at the Osage Public Library, 406 Main St.

A Waverly town hall will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

A Marshalltown town hall will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fisher Community Center, 709 S. Center St.

Finkenauer, a Democrat, won election in 2018 and is up for re-election this year. She will face the winner of the Republican primary on June 2. Three Republicans are vying for the nomination — Iowa House Rep. Ashley Hinson, Thomas Hansen and Darren White.

