WATERLOO — Rep. Abby Finkenauer focused on medical and financial issues facing Iowans during a trip to Waterloo Wednesday.
She toured Peoples Community Health Clinic during National Health Center Week. During the visit Finkenauer talked with Christine Kemp, Peoples Clinic CEO, about funding concerns.
“We know how to use a dollar,” Kemp said. “It’s always about the patient here.”
Having consistent and adequate funding helps attract quality doctors and dentists, Kemp said.
Medicaid is a major concern for Kemp after United Healthcare dropped out of Iowa’s private Medicaid management program last month.
“Our Medicaid is kind of crazy right now in Iowa,” Kemp said.
Finkenauer said she’s “very supportive of” a federal investigation into managed care organizations.
In April the U.S. Office of Inspector General announced a review of medical and dental services and drug prescription denials by the managed care organizations that oversee Medicaid members.
“Right now they are looking into the amount of denials,” Finkenauer said.
During Finkenauer’s visit she also held a prescription drug price roundtable, and toured Greenwood Pharmacy in Waterloo and Primary Health Care Medical Center in Marshalltown.
“You should be able to have access to health care no matter where you live,” Finkenauer said.
Finkenauer noted personal stories from organizations like Peoples Clinic help drive home how funding helps communities.
“These aren’t numbers we’re talking about, it’s people’s lives,” Finkenauer said.
Finkenauer also touched on the ongoing trade war with China.
For more than a year and half the United States has been dealing with the retaliatory tariffs from China being “placed directly on our farmers,” she said. “There was really no plan with the way the administration engaged with China over a year and half ago.”
Finkenauer said she’s heard from farmers in her district and in committees that they are telling their children to not go into farming because of the uncertainty the tariffs have created.
“There’s a lot going on here that’s impacting our farmers,” she said. The trade deals were supposed to be done in March and the longer tariffs last the more farmers are hurting.
“We were told that this would be a quick process,” she said. “We are in long-term pain, and we have not seen any gain yet.”
Farmers are being used as “poker chips” by President Donald Trump, Finkenauer said. “He has literally bet the farms of people in this district.”
