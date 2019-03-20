WATERLOO — Rep. Abby Finkenauer visited Waterloo as part of a trip to review her district’s infrastructure.
During the visit Finkenauer discussed with local officials bridges, flood mitigation and the structural integrity of Iowa’s schools, including Lowell Elementary School where a roof collapsed early this year.
She toured projects in Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Independence. While she was in Waterloo she went to the 11th Street and Park Avenue bridges and Lowell Elementary.
“We are highlighting infrastructure priorities for the 1st District,” Finkenauer said. “When we talk about infrastructure, it’s not just roads and bridges, it’s also our schools and making sure that we are investing in our public buildings and keeping our kids safe and also being smart about how we invest.”
Finkenauer, 30, was driven around by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. The rising waters have caused damage to several of Waterloo’s bridges, which Finkenauer was able to witness first hand.
“It’s never just the city, it’s never just the state, it’s never just federal. We’re always working together on these issues, and I’m lucky to come from a state where we have so many involved community leaders on these issues,” she said.
Throughout the 1st District the record-setting winter has ravaged areas and in some cases washed away entire bridges.
“We are always watching the flood stages, especially right now when we’ve got a record snow fall especially up north and we’re watching the melt on that and monitoring that,” Finkenauer said. “The reality is there’s more work to be done.”
During her time in Waterloo she talked with Hart about options to handle the increased river levels and whether Waterloo needs help from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The increased water levels on the Cedar River highlight what residents will see without an investment in infrastructure, Finkenauer said. That investment can help create jobs.
“Every year that we wait it’s going to cost our communities more and more,” she said.
Finkenauer’s office is able to provide assistance with disaster relief as well as with the IRS, federal grants, immigration, passports and military academy nominations.
She is also a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, as well as on the subcommittees on highways and transit and water resources and environment. Finkenauer was elected in November 2018.
“It gives me a unique opportunity now to highlight these projects that need to get done,” Finkenauer said.
This is Finkenauer’s first year as a federal legislator, and she’s tried to reach out to her constituents during her first few months in office.
“We are doing our best, using every single weekend to go back to the district,” she said. Finkenauer’s staff plans to have a constituent office opened in downtown Waterloo by the end of the month.
“It is 20 counties, is about a fourth of the state of Iowa and quite frankly has been ignored for quite a few years,” Finkenauer said. “There’s a lot to be done, but there’s also a lot of opportunity.”
Her visit was the day after Democrat Eric Giddens won a special election to be Iowa’s newest state senator. She called Giddens the night before to congratulate him.
“I am excited for the state of Iowa, for the Cedar Valley and for our new state senator,” Finkeanuer said. “He has a calm about him and a determination to work hard everyday for his neighbors and that is something that we need more of in politics and we need more of in government. I’m excited to see what he does.”
