WATERLOO -- Rep. Abby Finkenauer has joined Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst in the push to keep radar and staffing levels at the Waterloo Airport.
“I urge the FAA to reconsider its recommendation to realign Terminal Radar Approach Control Facilities (TRACON) operations from Waterloo to Des Moines,” said Finkenauer in a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration. “Maintaining these services at Waterloo will help keep jobs in the community, and train controllers more efficiently.”
The consolidation could lead to jobs being lost in Waterloo, and many are concerned it is the first step in the full closure of the entire FAA-owned air traffic control tower facility at Waterloo Regional Airport.
"The recommendation failed to consider recent equipment and infrastructure investments the FAA made to upgrade equipment at the Waterloo tower, meaning the recommendation is based on an outdated calculation of the benefit-cost ratio of the realignment," according to Finkenauer's news release.
You have free articles remaining.
The issue has drawn the attention of local Cedar Valley governments and organizations.
“It would be unfortunate for the Waterloo Airport and Cedar Valley community not to realize the full benefit of that investment moving forward,” Finkenauer said in the letter. “Given this information, I urge the FAA to take into account this investment and re-analyze the benefit-cost ratio of the future realignment to the Des Moines International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower. Concentrating government jobs into just a few locations, such as Des Moines, limits the positive impact that these jobs can have on other parts of Iowa, and takes away from the services offered by the Waterloo airport while reducing the stature of the airport as well.”
The FAA has invested $10 million to upgrade the tower radar equipment at the Waterloo Regional Airport and has been using the Waterloo Regional Airport for flight training and training for controllers.
Public comment on the proposed consolidation is accepted on the FAA website until Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.