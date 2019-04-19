WATERLOO -- Rep. Abby Finkenauer has opened a Waterloo congressional office and is having an open house April 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 521 Lafayette St.
The event is part of a series of open houses Finkenauer is having around her district.
Finkenauer will be highlighting ways her staff can assist constituents with various federal agencies. For example, staff may be able to help with backlogged veterans’ benefits, Social Security and Medicare issues, stalled tax refunds, passport issues and assistance with the Small Business Administration.
She'll also host a townhall at the UAW Hall on Washington Street at noon on Thursday, April 25.
