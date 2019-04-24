WATERLOO -- Rep. Abby Finkenauer held an open house at her new Waterloo constituent office Tuesday.
The office will be staffed by Yeshi Abebe, a former assistant Black Hawk County attorney and Board of Supervisors candidate.
"We are so excited to have Yeshi heading up as the district rep here in the Waterloo office and of the great experience she comes with," Finkenauer said.
It was important for Finkenauer to have residents of the 1st District on her staff to make sure the district is heard, she said.
It was one of a series of open houses at Finkenauer's offices around Iowa's 1st Congressional District.
"It's about making sure that we have an Iowa and have a district where folks can come back home and folks don't have to leave for opportunities to be able to grow and raise their families," Finkenauer said.
She made a point to highlight her committee assignments and her staff around the district and what they are able to do for constituents.
A crowd packed into the office on 521 Lafeyette St. to hear the congresswoman.
She addressed some high profile political issues including Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference with the 2016 election.
"I'm grateful the report was released," Finkenauer said. "It obviously was a redacted report, and from what we know there are clearly some differences from what Attorney General (William) Barr has stated and what was actually in the report."
She also addressed the $390,000 she's raised since the election and the polling her former opponent Rod Blum has done.
"I've been focused on being a congresswoman," Finkenauer said. "(Blum) can do whatever he wants to do, and I'm happy for him, whatever he chooses to do with his retirement."
Finkenauer will hold a town hall at noon Friday at the UAW Hall in Waterloo.
