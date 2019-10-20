DUBUQUE -- Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-1st District, announced her engagement to Daniel Wasta on Twitter Sunday.
Wasta is presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Iowa political director.
"I said YES to forever with Daniel, my best friend and my rock. We are so grateful for all the love and support of our families and friends as we take this next step building our lives together," Finkenauer wrote on Twitter.
Finkenauer, 30, was elected to represent Iowa's 1st District in November 2018.
