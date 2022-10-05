Rent subsidy maximum thresholds increased by Cedar Falls City Council

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council has confirmed higher maximum thresholds for the rental subsidies that Section 8 participants receive in Cedar Falls.

An increased “payment standard” for families and individuals who benefit from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Voucher Program was unanimously approved Monday by the council without discussion.

About 200 people or families currently receive vouchers in Cedar Falls, Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz said after the meeting. She noted they might be able to get “a little” higher subsidy through the federal program if their income qualifies.

For one- or two-bedroom housing, the maximum amount of monthly assistance would go from $737 to $814 and $922 to $1,027, respectively. Those with three, four or zero bedrooms would see respective increases from $1,222 to $1,365; from $1,554 to $1,750; and from $651 to $691.

Under the program, the tenant pays a minimum of 30% of their income toward housing costs. It pays the difference between the rent amount and household income, up to the maximum payment standard.

People can apply online to be placed on the waiting list for Cedar Falls at www.cedarfalls.com/1063/Section-8-Housing-Assistance. Average time on the wait list is one to five years, according to the city’s website.

The council’s vote only increases the maximum amount, not the number of vouchers available to the city.

Two weeks ago, HUD announced more than 19,000 new vouchers were awarded to almost 2,000 Public Housing Agencies across the country.

Housing authorities, including in nearby Waterloo and Evansdale, received three and seven more, respectively. However, Cedar Falls was not among the benefactors of what the Biden administration calls the “most expansive allocation of flexible new rental assistance in 20 years.”

The Iowa Northland Regional Housing Authority received four more for Section 8 participants in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy, Buchanan and Black Hawk counties. That excludes anyone in the cities of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evansdale.

According to Robyn Cusmano, the city’s housing program specialist, the payment standard is based on the area’s annual fair market rents. HUD defines those as an estimate of the money that would cover rent and utility expenses for 40% of the area’s rental housing units.

“In 2021, the FMR determined by HUD seemed to be on the low side for rents in Cedar Falls,” said Cusmano in her memo to the council. “The increase in the 2022 FMR is more aligned with the current housing market in Cedar Falls and will allow current and future participants a better chance of finding suitable housing.”

HUD requires the payment standards be within 90-110% of the FMR, she said. “Historically, the city has opted to utilize a 110% standard for one to four bedroom units, given the city’s relatively higher cost rental market within the metro area.”

That’s the percentage the council ultimately approved Monday night.