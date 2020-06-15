Remodeling, COVID-19 have reduced Cedar Falls rec center usage since reopening

CEDAR FALLS — A remodeling project and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions are continuing to keep some people away from the Recreation and Fitness Center after it opened last month.
Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission members heard a report last week on how the pandemic is impacting its operations as well as other city programs.
Social distancing requirements have reduced the Rec Center’s maximum capacity to 40 people. And no lockers, showers or towel service are available at this point. That’s because work to remodel the locker rooms for the first time since 1993 got started days before the center reopened.
“Remodeling is still underway, and that is scheduled to be done by the first week of August,” said Bruce Verink, recreation and community programs manager. Everything from flooring to plumbing fixtures and heat pumps are being replaced. Lockers are being rearranged to create more open space and shower stalls in each locker room will be reduced from four to three, allowing for greater privacy.
He noted there has been some drop-off in memberships following the center’s lengthy closure.
“We were closed for 63 days, that equates to nine weeks,” he noted. As a result of the closure and the additional hassle with the locker rooms, the city extended center memberships for 12 weeks.
But some are choosing not to continue their memberships, he said, because they don’t like measures that have been required such as exercising with a mask on. Others are making the choice to come back more slowly.
“This (last) week is the first time we’ve had 100 people come in a day,” said Verink, which is much lower than attendance at this time during past years. But it is growing from the previous week, when about 60 people came per day. He projects that as much as a third of members may wait up to a year before coming back, if they do at all.
A variety of recreational sports programs are expected to kick off later this month after the start was delayed due to the pandemic. As the Falls Aquatic Center prepares to open, though, there are no plans to reschedule canceled swimming lessons.
“Right now we are scrambling to have enough staff to open up The Falls,” Verink told commissioners. “I do not see us revisiting swim lessons.”
