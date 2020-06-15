Remodeling, COVID-19 have reduced Cedar Falls rec center usage since reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A remodeling project and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions are continuing to keep some people away from the Recreation and Fitness Center after it opened last month.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission members heard a report last week on how the pandemic is impacting its operations as well as other city programs.

Social distancing requirements have reduced the Rec Center’s maximum capacity to 40 people. And no lockers, showers or towel service are available at this point. That’s because work to remodel the locker rooms for the first time since 1993 got started days before the center reopened.

“Remodeling is still underway, and that is scheduled to be done by the first week of August,” said Bruce Verink, recreation and community programs manager. Everything from flooring to plumbing fixtures and heat pumps are being replaced. Lockers are being rearranged to create more open space and shower stalls in each locker room will be reduced from four to three, allowing for greater privacy.

He noted there has been some drop-off in memberships following the center’s lengthy closure.