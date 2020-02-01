Release of final Iowa Poll canceled due to error

DES MOINES — The results of the highly-anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll were not released as planned Saturday night.

According to media reports, a poll respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll.”

“It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,” according to a statement from Carol Hunter, the Des Moines Register’s executive editor.

The decision to pull the poll’s release was made after Pete Buttigieg’s campaign complained his name was not included in at least one of the telephone calls for its poll this week, The New York Times reported.

Hunter said the error appeared to apply to just one surveyor, but that could not be confirmed, so the decision was made to not release the poll.

“Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll,” Hunter said.

The last CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released in January showed a close race between Bernie Sanders (20%), Elizabeth Warren (17%), Buttigieg (16%) and Joe Biden (15%).