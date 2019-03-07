DES MOINES — After an emotional debate near the end of a long day in the Iowa Capitol, state lawmakers narrowly voted to approve the death penalty as a sentencing option in extreme cases.
The proposal was one of the last to be considered Thursday before a key legislative deadline.
Bills must clear at least one committee this week to stay alive on their own this session. The death penalty debate came against that deadline.
The bill would reinstate the death penalty — banned in Iowa in 1965 — as a sentencing option when the victim is sexually assaulted, kidnapped and murdered.
Lawmakers made impassioned arguments.
Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford, a retired deputy sheriff, spoke about criminals he helped put in jail and the victims of their horrific crimes. He recalled his work as a Johnson County investigator the 2005 kidnapping, rape and murder of 10-year-old Jetseta Gage in Linn County, and seeing Gage’s killer in prison.
Kinney voted against the bill.
“(Gage’s killer) is living a deplorable life (in prison). That is the one thing for me, that if we kill him (via the death penalty), that would be a gift to him. I want him to sit in there and rot for the rest of his life thinking of what he did to that young girl who I had to carry out of his trailer in a body bag,” Kinney said.
Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, voted in favor of the proposal, which he described as a limited, although he supports broader use of the death penalty.
Schultz said criminals already face life in prison when convicted of kidnapping and rape — the death penalty would add another level of punishment when the crime also includes murder.
“It’s the ultimate penalty for the ultimate act,” Schultz said. “I believe that the ultimate penalty can be justified morally, financially and statistically. I’m ready to have that debate.”
The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee 8-7. All Democrats opposed the bill, as did two Republicans: Amy Sinclair of Allerton and Zach Nunn of Altoona.
Because it beat this week’s “funnel” deadline, the bill is eligible for further consideration.
Bills that did not pass out of committee Thursday are technically dead for the session, although they can be amended to bills that survived.
Tax and spending bills are not subject to the deadline.
Governor pleased
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is pleased some of her priorities — Future Ready Iowa, Empower Rural Iowa, establishing a children’s mental health care system and restoring felon voting rights — passed the deadline with “strong bipartisan support.”
“It just reinforces our ability to set aside differences and work together to move our state forward,” Reynolds said in a statement.
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, also praised the progress made during the first eight weeks of what is scheduled to be a 110-day session.
“The things we talked about at the start of the session are still moving forward, so I’m pleased,” Umpeyer said.
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, wasn’t as sanguine. He said Democrats’ priorities are school funding and fixing Iowa’s health care system.
The $90 million in new school funding for K-12 schools, about $3.3 billion total for the 2019-2020 school year, is not enough, he said. Small schools and rural schools will continue to face financial challenges.
There has been no discussion of a bill sponsored by all 46 House Democrats to restore accountability in Medicaid for people in long-term care, Prichard said.
“That’s been disappointing. We’ve come with an idea and wanted to have that discussion,” he said.
The next funnel deadline is April 5, when bills passed by one chamber must win approval from a committee in the other chamber.
Election changes
Another bill still alive is a sweeping elections bill introduced Wednesday. Among myriad other provisions, the bill would close the polls for statewide elections at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., ban state-owned buildings — including public universities — from serving as early voting satellite locations, require all absentee ballots be received by the local auditor before Election Day, and require cross-checking of signatures on absentee ballots.
Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, said the goal of the bill is to provide uniformity and transparency. Democrats see it differently: They say the bill’s real aim is to make it harder for young voters and absentee ballot users.
“The bill before us has been touted as an election reform bill but let me assure you it is not, unless you believe that election reform is about restricting access of the ballot to certain voters in the state,” said Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.
The bill cleared the Senate State Government Committee on a party-line vote with all Republicans supporting.
Industrial hemp
A bill to make industrial hemp a crop option for farmers also was approved by the House Agriculture Committee on Thursday.
“This definitely is a work in progress,” Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, said as the committee voted 21-1 to send it the full House.
Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, was the lone “no” vote despite his support for hemp as a crop option for farmers. He wants more protections for farmers.
Medical marijuana
Klein also managed a bill to let nurse practitioners and physicians assistants, as well as doctors, recommend medical marijuana for patients. It also would increase the potency of legal cannabis products. There is a push to increase the limits on the chemical THC in cannabis products. Klein hopes to reach a compromise will get broad support.
Marsy’s Law
Adding additional protections for crime victims to the state constitution failed to pass out of a committee.
The Senate’s Judiciary Committee had a so-called Marsy’s Law bill on its agenda Thursday, but pulled it, indicating there were not enough votes to advance it.
Proponents of the provisions, enacted in six states, describe it as a victim’s bill of rights. Opponents say state law already provides sufficient legal protections for victims, and the bill could infringe on the accused.
Solar fee
A proposal to allow utility companies to charge a “grid equity fee” on solar installations for small businesses, farmers and other individuals passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee.
Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, said the fee is fair since solar installations use infrastructure utilities must maintain, like power poles and lines.
Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, called the proposal a cash grab by utility companies.
The bill passed the Commerce Committee with Democrats voting against it. It is similar to a bill passed out of a House committee.
Employee misconduct
The Commerce Committee also advanced legislation to more clearly define what constitutes misconduct under a law regarding state employees seeking unemployment benefits.
Currently, the type of actions that would constitute misconduct are written only in rule, not state law.
Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said the goal is to provide clarity for both employers and employees. But Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said the bill is unnecessary because decades of case law already define misconduct.
The bill advanced on a party-line vote.
